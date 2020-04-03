Need to ensure that no one remains hungry during nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus: President Ram Nath Kovind.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:54 IST
Need to ensure that no one remains hungry during nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus: President Ram Nath Kovind.
