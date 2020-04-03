Left Menu
President noted with concern incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in parts of country: Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

