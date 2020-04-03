President noted with concern incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in parts of country: Rashtrapati Bhavan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:56 IST
President noted with concern incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in parts of country: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtrapati Bhavan