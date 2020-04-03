91 new cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi in last 24 hours; total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 384: CM Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:07 IST
91 new cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi in last 24 hours; total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 384: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal