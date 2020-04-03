Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla holds telephonic conversation with EU counterpart Helga M Schmid; discusses COVID-19 situation: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:10 IST
