Two COVID-19 patients in Delhi are on ventilator support: Kejriwal.

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns, while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4 percent, the Labor Department reported FridayThat was the worst job loss since March 2009 during the...
Agrochemical firm UPL Limited on Friday pledged to contribute Rs 75 crore to PM-CARES fund in assisting the government to fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 50 people and infected more than 2,300 othe...
Doctors from various hospitals in the national capital, where the members of Tabligh-e-Jamaat are admitted, have complained to the Delhi government that those from the religious organisation undergoing treatment are not cooperating with the...
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government has set up 328 relief centres in the national capital to accommodate 57,000 people amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus. Addressing a digital press conferen...