Six Central Industrial Security Force personnel test coronavirus positive at Panvel near Mumbai: Official.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:14 IST
Six Central Industrial Security Force personnel test coronavirus positive at Panvel near Mumbai: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Industrial Security Force
- Panvel
- Mumbai