Eleven more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; total cases rise to 20: Officials.

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.  However, the market alone was never...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said Friday. Putin said Russia was willing to make agreements within the framework of the OPEC group and that we are ready ...
The age limit for the Tokyo Olympics mens football tournament could be raised so that players who were eligible in 2020 will not miss out following the postponement of the Games until the following year, FIFA said on Friday.Olympic football...
The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments scheduled for April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman said on Friday.The court, which had already delayed cases due to be argued in March, has not yet said how it plan...
Police surrounded Genevas main prison on Friday after some 40 prisoners refused to return to their cells from their daily walk, complaining about measures taken due to the COVID-19 epidemic, officials said. There was a refusal to go back to...