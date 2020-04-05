Govt to take decision on Apr 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing COVID-19 situation: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:24 IST
Govt to take decision on Apr 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing COVID-19 situation: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramesh Pokhriyal