Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), shifted to her residence. Detention continues: Official order.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:59 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), shifted to her residence. Detention continues: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Public Safety Act