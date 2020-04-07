Delhi govt to takeover 12,000 hotel rooms in wake of spike in number of coronavirus cases: CM Kejriwal.

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
Australian and New Zealand passengers on a cruise ship off the Uruguay coast will be flown home this week after coronavirus cases on the liner jumped to 128, the vessels operator said Tuesday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases on the MV Greg Mortime...
Britains stock markets gained on Tuesday as signs of the coronavirus infections easing in worst-hit regions of Europe boosted gains in oil, mining and battered travel stocks. The FTSE 100 rose 2.1, extending gains for a second session, as t...
French authorities tightened their lockdown measures in the capital on Tuesday by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, aiming to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The move came after m...
NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former...