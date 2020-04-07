SBI cuts savings rate by 25 bps to 2.75 pc on all deposits.

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...
Norway will lift some of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little, Er...
Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus here, have been booked for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms and hiding facts regarding their health problems, police said. Cases have been regi...
A crew member of a Navy hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease. The USNS Comfort crew member tested positive Monday and was being isolated, the Navy said in a prepared statement....