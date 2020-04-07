Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 550; death toll climbs to 9: Authorities.

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A smart toilet could offer a mini health check every time you take a seat, scientists said on Tuesday, but privacy campaigners and potential users said the idea sat uncomfortably wi...
South Africas wine industry will be allowed to export its products again after the government bowed to heavy lobbying and agreed to relax lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national...
The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has written to the States Chief Secretary, seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the states Health Department tested positive for COVID-19. This com...
Irelands chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation ...