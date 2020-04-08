Legislators in Karnataka to face 30 per cent salary cut: CM Yediyurappa.

... ...
The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...
If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking death toll in district to 14 health official. PTI SPK KRK KRK...
An FIR has been registered against eight Myanmarese nationals, all members of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation, for allegedly violating self-quarantine rules and staying at a mosque here in Maharashtra without informing the local police, an...
Eight members of the family of a man in Khargone district who returned from South Africa and later attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said here. One of them was the mans moth...
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits and N-95 masks made by private firms can not be sold unless certified by the state-run Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Corporation. PPE kits which inc...