Total 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far: ICMR official.

... ...
The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...
If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money. The National Crime Agency NCA had sought U...
The worlds top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this weeks meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.S...
Devki Bhandari, a woman in her mid-60s, donated all her personal savings amounting Rs 10 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus. She has no children while her husband, who was an employee at silk department, died 12 years ago....
Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking death toll in district to 14 health official. PTI SPK KRK KRK...