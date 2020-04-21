Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patna Medical College on fire, doctors and patients out of hospital

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:34 IST
Patna Medical College on fire, doctors and patients out of hospital
Image Credit: YouTube / Sweet Vani Vihar

A sudden fire broke out at Patna Medical College and Hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday, April 21 afternoon. According to our source, the doctors and patients moved out of the hospital immediately.

Patna Medical College and Hospital aka PMCH reportedly broke out by a short circuit. Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. A patient's family utilized a small gas cylinder that caused the spark.

Lakhs of goods and valuable materials at Patna Medical College and Hospital burnt into ashes. Had the fire brigade vehicles not reached on time, the fire could have taken lives of many. The hospital was full of over 3,000 patients.

According to local police, a sudden loud blast was heard Patna Medical College and Hospital and smoke started emerging from the upper floor of the emergency ward.

More reports awaited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Queen marks low-key 94th birthday amid lockdown

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had canceled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown. Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social...

Rajput creates training module for Zimbabwe players, monitoring on weekly basis

Former India batsman and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has created a training module encompassing both the physical and mental aspects, and is monitoring his players progress through the use of technology. Like in India, the lockdown to co...

Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results. The states health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 per cent accurate results again...

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020