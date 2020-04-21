Patna Medical College on fire, doctors and patients out of hospital

A sudden fire broke out at Patna Medical College and Hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday, April 21 afternoon. According to our source, the doctors and patients moved out of the hospital immediately.

Patna Medical College and Hospital aka PMCH reportedly broke out by a short circuit. Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. A patient's family utilized a small gas cylinder that caused the spark.

Lakhs of goods and valuable materials at Patna Medical College and Hospital burnt into ashes. Had the fire brigade vehicles not reached on time, the fire could have taken lives of many. The hospital was full of over 3,000 patients.

According to local police, a sudden loud blast was heard Patna Medical College and Hospital and smoke started emerging from the upper floor of the emergency ward.

More reports awaited.

