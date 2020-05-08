Left Menu
ABCON donates essential food items to 2000 families amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST
File photo Image Credit: Pinterest

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has donated essential food items to 2000 families across the six geopolitical zones as part of its contribution to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by 'This Day'.

The association has also donated N10 million to the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund, lead by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe has disclosed this while speaking at the donation of essential food items to the Destitute Home in Yaba, Lagos State.

He said that while the coronavirus pandemic has impacted severely on the economy and the livelihood of millions of people across the world, it was also an opportunity to demonstrate love and support to the poor and vulnerable members of society.

"Today in Lagos we are donating food items to over 200 families through the Destitute Home, Yaba, and Lagos. The items include bags of rice, cartons of noodles, and macaroni. Similar donations were made by the ABCON zonal executives in Abuja, Kano, Kano State, Awka in Anambra State, Benin, Edo State, and Maduguri in Borno State," said Gwadabe.

Gwadabe has also disclosed that ABCON has joined other private sector organizations to support the going efforts of the federal government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

