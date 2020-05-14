Nigeria: NASC certifies 81,000 metric tons of seeds across country

Philip Ojo, the director-general of Nigeria has said that the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) has certified 81,000 metric tons of seeds across the country, according to a news report by Premium Times.

This was disclosed by the official while addressing journalists in a virtual meeting, Tuesday.

"Today as I speak with you, the industry has available at the disposal of accredited seed companies across the country about 81,000 metric tons of certified seeds of rice, maize, sorghum, soya bean, cowpea, millet, groundnut, wheat, sesame and potato that are ready for deployment and purchase by farmers for the production of food and raw materials for Nigerians," Ojo said.

NASC is the agency charged with the overall development and regulation of the nation's seed industry.

In his remarks, Ojo said, "seed is the beginning of agriculture and seeds must be secured for food security to be guaranteed."

The official said that the seed sector had been faced with huge challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Philip Ojo said that his agency is advocating for state governments to issue seeds as palliatives to farmers.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the free movement of food and agricultural inputs but said some bottlenecks remain.

The NASC boss said the agency together with Wageningen University and Sahel Consulting introduced a survey last month to access first-hand the impact of coronavirus in the seed sector.

"The scan has presented to us key areas of alert that are most impacted by the COVID-19 and also recommended coping strategies that will guide our future actions to ensure that we continue to supply our dear farmers with the best quality seeds while keeping the seed industry afloat during this trying period," he said.