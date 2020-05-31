Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fundReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:08 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros ($155.37 billion) from a new European Union recovery fund.
The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants and loans to countries hardest hit by the pandemic.
