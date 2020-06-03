JP Morgan donates Rs 17 cr to Sage Foundation

Investment banking major JPMorgan has decided to donate Rs 17 crore or USD 2.25 million to Sage Foundation to upskill disadvantaged students as part of its CSR initiatives. The foundation aims to train 4,800 students for the banking and financial services sector to meet the needs of employers amid the economic slowdown, the domestic arm of the Wall Street major said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that this is the second grant from the investment bank to the foundation.

The non-profit Shahani Academic & Global Empowerment (SAGE) Foundation, and is focused on skills training. The grant will be used to teach new skills in the banking and financial services industry using advanced technology and innovative concepts with an aim of meeting the evolving needs of employers.

This training will be a combination of online and classroom courses that develop students' communication, sales and problem-solving skills. Maneesha Chadha of JP Morgan India said this programme will help bridge the gap between employee skills and employer needs by giving underprivileged students an opportunity to acquire the appropriate training for the right skills that are needed to build careers.

Akhil Shahani of the Shahani Group said the JP Morgan funds will facilitate our goal of helping students reach their full potential and finding jobs in the banking sector. The Shahani Group has been into education for close to a century and is now helmed by the fourth generation family members led by Akhil and Maya Shahani.

The group runs management, media, banking, real estate, and digital marketing and institutes which includes 24 colleges in Mumbai such as Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, HR College, KC College, and National College, among others. Its other institutes include Ask, Careers, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Media & Communication and Ask Talent Services.