Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Murtala Mohammed Foundation distributes food items to over 200 households

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:54 IST
Nigeria: Murtala Mohammed Foundation distributes food items to over 200 households
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / mmfnigeria

The Murtala Mohammed Foundation, a non-governmental humanitarian organization in Nigeria, run in honor of the former Head of State, Late Gen Muratala Mohammed, has distributed food items to over 200 vulnerable households in seven metropolitan local government areas of Kano State, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

This initiative was taken to cushion the effects of the ongoing lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Among the food items were measures of Rice, packets of Spaghetti, and noodles among many others.

Chronicle gathered that 40 widows from each of the local governments, including Fagge, Kumbotso, Nassarawa, Gwale, Dala, Tarauni, and Kano Municipal benefitted from the intervention.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution at Fagge Local Government secretariat, the coordinator of the foundation, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Oyebode, commended the Kano State government for various initiatives taken to contain the pandemic in the state.

The coordinator, who was represented by Malam Jamilu Sule, said the intervention was geared towards complementing the effort of the government in curbing the spread of the virus among its populace through the provision of palliatives for sustenance in the period of the total lockdown.

She said, "These items might be small, but the idea behind them is big, which is to identify with these vulnerable groups in this trying period occasioned by the coronavirus."

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...

Maha: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap a...

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020