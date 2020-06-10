Nigeria: Murtala Mohammed Foundation distributes food items to over 200 households

The Murtala Mohammed Foundation, a non-governmental humanitarian organization in Nigeria, run in honor of the former Head of State, Late Gen Muratala Mohammed, has distributed food items to over 200 vulnerable households in seven metropolitan local government areas of Kano State, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

This initiative was taken to cushion the effects of the ongoing lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Among the food items were measures of Rice, packets of Spaghetti, and noodles among many others.

Chronicle gathered that 40 widows from each of the local governments, including Fagge, Kumbotso, Nassarawa, Gwale, Dala, Tarauni, and Kano Municipal benefitted from the intervention.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution at Fagge Local Government secretariat, the coordinator of the foundation, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Oyebode, commended the Kano State government for various initiatives taken to contain the pandemic in the state.

The coordinator, who was represented by Malam Jamilu Sule, said the intervention was geared towards complementing the effort of the government in curbing the spread of the virus among its populace through the provision of palliatives for sustenance in the period of the total lockdown.

She said, "These items might be small, but the idea behind them is big, which is to identify with these vulnerable groups in this trying period occasioned by the coronavirus."