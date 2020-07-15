Kenya resumes local flights after local airlines grounded operations due to COVID-19

Kenya has resumed local flights, three months after local airlines grounded operations due to COVID-19, according to a news report by Capital News.

On Wednesday, the national carrier, Kenya Airways was back to the skies to key destinations of Kisumu, Mombasa, and Diani.

This follows a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta who lifted travel restrictions, also allowing international passenger flights to resume operations on August 1.

Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia has said that the resumption of local flights will help revive the economy.

Most sectors, including tourism, are worst affected since March when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kenya, with infections now soaring above 10,000.

"Let me thank Jomo Kenyatta Airport for making sure protocols are being followed. Let us ensure this is a success, because if we do not do it properly, that opportunity of going international may be reversed," the CS said.

KQ's Group Managing Director/CEO Allan Kilavuka has outlined some of the protocols that have been put in place, these include passengers wearing masks at all times, seats, and toilets being cleaned and fumigated frequently.

The airline will also have sanitizers at hand, as well as ensure blankets are used only once.

Commenting on the development, KQ board Chair, Michael Joseph says the airline has adhered to the protocols that are necessary to safely fly, in accordance with international standards.

Betty Radier, Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer, said the resumption of flights across the country will spur the tourism growth, and unlock the opportunities that grow the tourism sector.