UNDP decides to equip Chad's health centers with solar photovoltaic

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has decided to equip approximately 150 public, community, and health centers in Chad with solar photovoltaic (PV) systems under a project dubbed 'Solar for Health', according to a news report by 'Construction Review Online'.

So far one health center in Ngone-Ba, the 9th district of the Chadian capital N'Djamena, has benefited from the project. The community clinic was chosen by the government of the Republic of Chad to host the pilot project for the Solar for Health program.

The installation of solar panels in the remaining 149 health centers is now underway according to Mahamoud Youssouf Khayal, the West African country Minister of Public Health. He said that the solar systems will be installed on rooftops of the facilities or on the ground.

"The solar energy produced will be used to power the entire cold chain, all lighting, ventilation, medical and technical instruments, and the water towers of the health centers," explained Mahamoud Youssouf Khayal.

On the other hand, Stephen Kinloch Pichat, the UNDP deputy representative in Chad said that the solar systems will help improve health indicators and contribute to the fight against maternal and neonatal mortality.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations' global development network. It advocates for change and connects countries to knowledge, experience, and resources to help people build a better life for themselves.

Its Solar for Health initiative supports governments to increase access to quality health services through the installation of solar energy photovoltaic systems (PV), ensuring constant and cost-effective access to electricity, while also mitigating the impact of climate change and advancing multiple Sustainable Development Goals.