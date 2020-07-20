Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NGO wants students to be allowed for WASSC examination

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:32 IST
Nigeria: NGO wants students to be allowed for WASSC examination
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

OpenFees, an Abuja-based non-governmental organization that caters to the basic education of indigent students has insisted that the Nigerian students should be allowed to write the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), according to a news report by This Day.

The organization has stressed the point that if politicians can hold elections following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, it should also be possible for final year students to take their examinations.

The group asked the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to stop the politics and take a stand on the 2020 WASSCE for the sake of students whose future is at stake.

In a statement issued on July 19, OpenFees said, "Science, technology and rigorous enforcement of hygiene and social distancing rules are already making it possible for schools elsewhere to reopen gradually and there is no reason why we can't use that here."

In addition, the statement said, "We are particularly concerned that JSS 3 and SS 3 students in public schools most of who have not had significant learning, because of poor access to online resources would have to wait for another year before taking their final exams.

"If the government can invest half the time and resources it wants to use to conduct elections, in spite of COVID-19, to provide a safe environment for students, it should be possible for these final year students to take their exams without too much difficulty."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

16 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, weather dept issues alert

As many as 16 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in ten districts of Bihar on Sunday, state Disaster Management Department said on Monday.The meteorological department has issued an alert in the State and warned p...

KZN expected to join Gauteng as epicentre, Dr Zweli Mkhize warns

While the number of new COVID-19 cases is stabilising in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal is expected to join Gauteng as the countrys epicentre, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has warned.In the country, Gauteng is sti...

International Chess Day: Manushi Chhillar reveals she is a 'competitive' chess fanatic

On the occasion of International Chess Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar enjoyed a game of chess with her father Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar and revealed through an Instagram post that she is a competitive board game player. The ...

Quinn Hygiene introduces Liquid Guard - A permanent solution against Covid-19

New Delhi India, July 20 ANIDigpu While the world is still gripped by the fear of the deadly pandemic that has put everyones life to a shocking halt, Quinn Hygiene has come up with a foolproof and permanent solution. Liquid Guard, a surface...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020