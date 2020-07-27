Left Menu
Nigeria: NYCN criticizes lack of constituency projects in Nasarawa since 2011

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-07-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 08:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@youthcouncilnig)

Nigeria's National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), an umbrella body of all youth organizations in Nigeria, has criticized the lack of constituency projects in Nasarawa West Senatorial District since 2011, according to a news report by Today.

The NYCN Chairman, Keffi Chapter, Alhaji Mohammad Idris, made the assertion in a statement made available to newsmen, on Sunday in Keffi.

Idris alleged that in spite of the billions of Naira released for some constituency projects in the senatorial district since 2011, there was nothing on ground to justify it.

He emphasized the need for social infrastructures such as potable water supply, electricity, health care facilities, good road networks in almost all the five Local Governments that made up the senatorial district.

He lamented that the Federal road that passed through Keffi central roundabouts to old Nasarawa road which was constructed in the Second Republic had deteriorated.

Alhaji Mohammad Idris has also stressed the need for the provision of motorized boreholes, construction of rural roads, provision of farm implements, and input to farmers to boost agricultural activities in the district.

The youth leader, however, called on Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West, to be proactive by initiating and bringing meaningful constituency projects to the senatorial district.

Idris also urged Adamu, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, to initiate empowerment training programs for youths and women in various agricultural value chains in the senatorial district.

