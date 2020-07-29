Nigeria Government declares Thursday, Friday public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir

The Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July, as public holidays to mark 2020 year's Eid-el-Kabir, according to a news report by Today.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The minister also called on Muslims to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aregbesola assured that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

The minister emphasized that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, were protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.