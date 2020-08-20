Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:36 IST
Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KumasiMetro)

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has affirmed its commitment to work closely with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to rebuild the city, according to a news report by News Ghana.

Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said the vision of the Assembly was to re-develop Ghana's oldest and second-largest city to the status of a 21st-century metropolis.

Antwi said that this would require the technical support of the leading science and Technology University in Africa. Kumasi is one of the most densely populated cities in the country, boasting of about 1.7 million inhabitants.

The growth in numbers had come with its own varied development challenges such as human and vehicular congestion, waste generation, hawking on pavements, streets and walkways, amongst others.

Osei Assibey-Antwi said, "there is the need to redesign and rebuild the city," explaining that, this could not be overlooked if the KMA was to attract the requisite investment.

This was on the sidelines of a working visit by a KNUST delegation, led by its new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

The delegation also included the acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, Dr. Norris Bekoe, University Relation Officer (URO), and other members of the KNUST Management.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks drop most in nearly 2 weeks as stimulus hopes wane, earnings drag

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly two weeks on Thursday, as hopes of further Chinese stimulus faded and poor corporate earnings and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng index closed down 1.5 at 24,791.39, ...

Continuous rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; more predicted

Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas. The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8....

Three held with over 1.5 kg charas in HP's Kullu

Shimla, Aug 20 PTI&#160;Three people were arrested after over 1.5 kilogram of charas was seized from their possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on ThursdayThey were arrested in Kais Nullah area by a patrolling team of...

Indian family system must serve as model for other countries to emulate: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population size increases.He was addressing the gathering virtually after releasing two reports Status of Sex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020