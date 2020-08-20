Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has affirmed its commitment to work closely with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to rebuild the city, according to a news report by News Ghana.

Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said the vision of the Assembly was to re-develop Ghana's oldest and second-largest city to the status of a 21st-century metropolis.

Antwi said that this would require the technical support of the leading science and Technology University in Africa. Kumasi is one of the most densely populated cities in the country, boasting of about 1.7 million inhabitants.

The growth in numbers had come with its own varied development challenges such as human and vehicular congestion, waste generation, hawking on pavements, streets and walkways, amongst others.

Osei Assibey-Antwi said, "there is the need to redesign and rebuild the city," explaining that, this could not be overlooked if the KMA was to attract the requisite investment.

This was on the sidelines of a working visit by a KNUST delegation, led by its new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

The delegation also included the acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, Dr. Norris Bekoe, University Relation Officer (URO), and other members of the KNUST Management.