Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria receives 3.399 metric tons of cereals from ECOWAS for vulnerable population

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:07 IST
Nigeria receives 3.399 metric tons of cereals from ECOWAS for vulnerable population
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist

The Government of Nigeria has received a donation of 3.399 metric tons worth of cereals as humanitarian assistance from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in conjunction with its donors and financial partners to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, according to a news report by This Day.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri has received the donation.

He said that the country had taken notice of the kind gesture by ECOWAS, assuring the body that the cereals will be distributed to vulnerable populations affected by the impact of the pandemic, terrorism, inter-community conflicts, and drought.

The minister noted that the federal government through the ministry recently released 70,000 metric tons of assorted grains from its strategic grains reserves to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The minister said in order to address the incessant worrying food crisis in the West African sub-region, especially the Sahel, the heads of government of ECOWAS member states decided to set up Regional Food Security Reserve (RFSR) program.

In a statement, he said this had necessitated the signing of contract agreement between ECOWAS and the ministry's Department of Food and Strategic Reserve in July 2017.

The deal included keeping a substantial quantity of food in its food reserve that can be used for interventions in case of emergencies and to boost food security within the ECOWAS member states.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Desperate ISI and Pakistan terror groups turn to local Indian gangsters to execute attacks in India

By Ankur Sharma There has been a recent trend which has attracted the attention of Intelligence Agencies as well as security agencies in India. Pakistan ISI and its terror outfits who are unable to execute any attacks in the country to dist...

Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation

BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state and asked if this was Ram RajyaCiting recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict actio...

COVID: UGC asks higher edu, research institutes to deploy RT-PCR machines in dist hospitals, labs

The University Grants Commission UGC has asked higher education and research institutions to facilitate deployment of RT-PCR test machines available with them at nearby district hospitals and government labs conducting COVID-19 tests to aid...

Bengal Assembly session to begin next month

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin next month with all COVID-19 safety norms in place, a senior government official said on Monday. The state government has sent a proposal for resuming the Assembly either from the first or th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020