Nigeria receives 3.399 metric tons of cereals from ECOWAS for vulnerable population

The Government of Nigeria has received a donation of 3.399 metric tons worth of cereals as humanitarian assistance from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in conjunction with its donors and financial partners to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, according to a news report by This Day.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri has received the donation.

He said that the country had taken notice of the kind gesture by ECOWAS, assuring the body that the cereals will be distributed to vulnerable populations affected by the impact of the pandemic, terrorism, inter-community conflicts, and drought.

The minister noted that the federal government through the ministry recently released 70,000 metric tons of assorted grains from its strategic grains reserves to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The minister said in order to address the incessant worrying food crisis in the West African sub-region, especially the Sahel, the heads of government of ECOWAS member states decided to set up Regional Food Security Reserve (RFSR) program.

In a statement, he said this had necessitated the signing of contract agreement between ECOWAS and the ministry's Department of Food and Strategic Reserve in July 2017.

The deal included keeping a substantial quantity of food in its food reserve that can be used for interventions in case of emergencies and to boost food security within the ECOWAS member states.