Nigeria receives first international commercial flight after shut down amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's Abuja Airport has received the first international commercial flight since March. An aircraft with registration number ET-AUC, operated by Ethiopia Airlines and conveying 120 passengers and 13 crew members from Addis Ababa, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1:32 pm on September 7, according to a news report by National Accord.

The flight is the first to be recorded at the airport since it was shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Capt. Rabio Yadudu, the Director-General of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has described the feat as a huge breakthrough in the aviation industry in the country.

The director-general recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria closed the nation's airspace due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

"The international flight that just arrived is a lifesaver to all of us in the aviation industry. The past seven months have been challenging for everybody in the sector.

"The first flight that did come into domestic wings gave us a lot of confidence that we were coming back. Now the international flight. I believe every stakeholder in the aviation sector is happy.

"Having multiple international flights in a day depends on the preparation of the airline. Our airport has resumed operation and we open our doors for the airlines. Some airlines are ready to resume today while some will be ready within the week," he said.

According to him, FAAN is ready to accommodate and work with airlines that are not restricted.

