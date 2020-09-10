Left Menu
Air Tanzania resumes flights for Comoros from September 8

The Director-General of ATCL Ladislaus Matindi said the carrier in the first two weeks will have two weekly flights on Tuesday and Sunday and later expect to increase the number of flights depending on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:53 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has announced the resumption of scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam an Hahaya, Comoros with effect from September 8, according to a news report by The Citizen.

After Comoros closed its airspace, the flights were suspended in March 2020 amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of ATCL, Ladislaus Matindi, in a statement has said that the carrier in the first two weeks will have two weekly flights on Tuesday and Sunday and later expect to increase the number of flights depending on the situation.

"All passengers who expect to travel to Comoros must have a COVID-19 negative clearance certificate and should also register at the Comoros embassy before purchasing a ticket, "he said.

In another statement, he said that ATCL continues to operate local flights in at least 11 airports. He further said that ATCL has also operated a number of repatriation charter flights during the COVID-19 period.

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during the entire period of COVID-19 and also thank the government if Comoros through its embassy for their cooperation with ATCL that enables us to transport passengers and goods during the pandemic, "he said.

