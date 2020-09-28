Left Menu
Peter Munya releases Sh122 million to Mwenge Miraa Sacco amid protests from lobby group
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PeterMunya)

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has released Sh122 million to Mwenge Miraa Sacco amid protests from a lobby group that has been opposed to the process, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Munya said each of the 25 wards in the Miraa growing zones will access Sh5 million in loans.

He explained that the money will also be spent on establishing offices and covering administrative and personnel costs.

The CS said Mwenge Miraa Sacco will lend the money to its members at an interest rate of three percent since it is meant to cushion farmers and traders from adverse effects of the loss of markets.

As this happened, Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) said it will be citing Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga for contempt of court over failure to heed to an order that all stakeholders be involved before the money is disbursed.

But Munya maintained that Mwenge Miraa Sacco was set up following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure miraa stakeholders access cheap loans.

"When we established the Sacco and set aside some money, enemies of development started fighting it and went to court. However, we now have the money and those who want to continue fighting in court can go on as farmers borrow from the Sacco," Munya said.

