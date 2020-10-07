Amazon partners with IRCTC to launch train ticket booking service for customers
Amazon on Wednesday announced that it has collaborated with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to launch a train ticket booking facility for its customers in India.
With the launch of the train booking facility, Amazon Pay has added another travel category which already serves as a one-stop-shop for booking flights and bus tickets. The booking features are open to both Android and iOS app users.
"We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers," said Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay.
The new offering will let Amazon customers check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app. Customers can book their tickets by clicking the trains/ travel category under the Amazon Pay tab and live check PNR status and download and cancel tickets. They can use Amazon Pay Balance for quick and hassle-free payments which will be instantly refunded in case of cancellations or booking failures.
