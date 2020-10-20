Left Menu
Namibia: FlyWestair resumes flights to South Africa after opening of borders

Namibia's private airline FlyWestair along with South Africa's Airlink has resumed its services connecting Namibia to South Africa after the opening of borders for traveling between the neighboring countries, according to a news report by Namibian.

FlyWestair has announced that the airline will restart flights on the route between Windhoek and Cape Town from Hosea Kutako International Airport on 23 October, with two flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline also plans to make history next month, when it will become the first privately owned Namibian airline to operate scheduled passenger flights between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

FlyWestair's flights on that route are scheduled to start on 3 November, with two flights per week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays - designed to connect with various international airlines' flights through Johannesburg.

The Namibia Airports Company also announced that SA Airlink on Wednesday resumed flights on its Johannesburg to Walvis Bay International Airport route. The privately-owned SA Airlink serves that route with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The airline restarted flights on its Windhoek-Cape Town route on Monday, October 12 as well, with that route to be served on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"These resumptions of routes are key and encouraging for airport operations. We are getting back to normal operations which can only bode well for revenue as we continue to facilitate economic recovery for our country. It has been slow, but we have been confident that we are ready for the numbers to pick up as we adapt to the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic," said NAC chief executive officer Bisey /Uirab.

