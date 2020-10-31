Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ogun Assembly appeals governor to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:54 IST
Ogun Assembly appeals governor to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@sdkhon)

Ogun House of Assembly's member Damilola Soneye has appealed to governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, according to a news report by Today.

Soneye has appealed this in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on October 21.

The lawmaker explained that the roads were in a bad condition, especially, the urban roads which had negatively affected the economic activities of the local government.

Soneye said that commercial activities were being wasted on some of these roads by motorists and traders due to the bad roads.

He listed some of the roads to include: Adesan – Abaren, Ofada – Mowe, OPIC – Redemption camp, Magboro – Makogi, Oke Afa, Ibafo – Papa, Ogunrun, and Ebute Akoka.

Others are: Arigbawonwo – Omu, Siun – Owode – Geleodun, Oluwo – Ita Baale – Adigbe, OGTV – Kajola – Obafe – Ajebo and Kobape – Oba road.

The lawmaker said that most of the roads in question share close proximity with Lagos, hence, the need to urgently fix them.

He said that fixing the roads would assist in bringing more development and growth to the local government and by extension, the state.

"I want to appeal to the governor to come to our aid in Owode Local Government as all our roads are bad.

"We have been clamoring for this and we have been agitating for so long, the governor should please come to our rescue."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Clinical SRH defeat RCB by 5 wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad hav...

Clinical SRH beat RCB by 5 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

Pushed to the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League Play-off race, here on Saturday. SRH first produced a brilliant bowling ...

Will be difficult for Congress to save face if I make a disclosure: Rajnath on criticism over LAC situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Congress over its digs against the government on border tensions with China, saying it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure. Addressing an election rally here, he...

Soccer-Partizan's Stevanovic to join Man City in January

Partizan Belgrades teenage winger Filip Stevanovic will move to Manchester City when the transfer window opens in January, the Serbian club said on Saturday. City have not yet confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Stevanovic but Sky Sports r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020