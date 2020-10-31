Ogun Assembly appeals governor to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode

Ogun House of Assembly's member Damilola Soneye has appealed to governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, according to a news report by Today.

Soneye has appealed this in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on October 21.

The lawmaker explained that the roads were in a bad condition, especially, the urban roads which had negatively affected the economic activities of the local government.

Soneye said that commercial activities were being wasted on some of these roads by motorists and traders due to the bad roads.

He listed some of the roads to include: Adesan – Abaren, Ofada – Mowe, OPIC – Redemption camp, Magboro – Makogi, Oke Afa, Ibafo – Papa, Ogunrun, and Ebute Akoka.

Others are: Arigbawonwo – Omu, Siun – Owode – Geleodun, Oluwo – Ita Baale – Adigbe, OGTV – Kajola – Obafe – Ajebo and Kobape – Oba road.

The lawmaker said that most of the roads in question share close proximity with Lagos, hence, the need to urgently fix them.

He said that fixing the roads would assist in bringing more development and growth to the local government and by extension, the state.

"I want to appeal to the governor to come to our aid in Owode Local Government as all our roads are bad.

"We have been clamoring for this and we have been agitating for so long, the governor should please come to our rescue."