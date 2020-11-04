EU provides 80,000 euro to assist victims of floods in Nigeria

EU provides 80,000 euro to assist victims of floods in NigeriaDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-11-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:50 IST
The European Union on November 2 has said that it had provided support of 80,000 euro to assist victims of floods in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto, and the Zamfara States, according to a news report by Daily Trust.
Its spokesman, Modestus Chukwulaka, in a statement, said the funding was part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The EU is providing N35.5m in emergency humanitarian funding to assist the most vulnerable people in states worst affected by recent flooding in Nigeria. The EU funding supports @nrcs_ng to deliver much-needed relief to the affected communities. @eu_echo @ECHO_WAfrica. pic.twitter.com/lKh5gafmK1— EU in Nigeria 🇪🇺🇳🇬 (@EUinNigeria) November 2, 2020
"This EU funding supports the Nigerian Red Cross Society in delivering much-needed relief, including cash grants to enable households to acquire goods for their basic needs, to ensure access to safe drinking water, to provide sanitation services to affected communities, and to promote best hygiene practices despite the emergency context," he said.
He noted that over 150 people had died; while about 25,000 others were displaced as a result of the heavy rainfall in Nigeria that began in September.
