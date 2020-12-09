UNESCO organized Underwater Cultural Heritage Workshop in Egypt

On 3 November 2019, the Egyptian National Commission for UNESCO organized the Underwater Cultural Heritage (UCH) Workshop in Egypt. The objectives of this workshop were to provide training opportunities for government officials in UCH management by the effective implementation of the UNESCO 2001 Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage that Egypt ratified in 2017.

This first-ever workshop took place at the Center for Maritime Archeology and Underwater Cultural Heritage at Alexandria University in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Antiquities. Nineteen participants from the different ministries engaged in UCH management participated in this workshop to learn about the country's rich UCH and the tools to protect and manage UCH through lectures, diving practices, and symposiums. The workshop was supported under the UNESCO Participation Programme.