PM Modi condoles deaths in Rajasthan road accident
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. His office said in a tweet quoting him, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi''.
At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway.
