Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

The Sahel and West Africa Club of the OECD, in collaboration with the University of Ghana and the International Transport Forum, sheds light on the critical transportation challenges faced by Accra and Kumasi, Ghana’s largest cities. As hubs of rapid urbanization, these cities struggle with severe congestion, pollution, rising greenhouse gas emissions, and frequent traffic accidents. Despite the reliance of most residents on walking or shared public transport like trotros, vast accessibility deserts remain. These are areas where essential services such as markets, schools, and healthcare facilities are unreachable within a 30-minute walk. With private car ownership largely limited to affluent populations, these challenges exacerbate inequalities in mobility, especially for women who must juggle work-related travel with caregiving responsibilities.

Women’s Struggles in Ghana’s Urban Mobility Landscape

Women face disproportionate difficulties in accessing transport, with their mobility needs often sidelined in urban planning. As primary caregivers, they undertake multiple daily trips to manage household responsibilities, from taking children to school to transporting goods to market. Yet, their reliance on public transport exposes them to barriers such as additional costs for heavy loads and outright denial of entry when accompanied by children. In Kumasi, women previously relied heavily on three-wheelers for short commutes, but a 2023 ban on these vehicles has further restricted their options. Survey data shows that women earning less than GHS 1,500 per month travel shorter distances on average just 2.4 kilometers per trip compared to 3.8 kilometers for men in Accra—highlighting their limited access to distant opportunities. These constraints force many women to settle for lower-paying jobs or miss out on educational and social opportunities altogether.

Urban Expansion Outpaces Infrastructure Development

Ghana’s urban population has grown exponentially, yet transport systems in Accra and Kumasi have failed to keep pace. Between 2015 and 2020, these cities expanded significantly, with peripheral areas developing haphazardly and without integration into the broader transport network. The result is that a striking 61% of Accra residents live in areas where markets are inaccessible within a 30-minute walk, while 73% of Kumasi residents face similar challenges. Kumasi’s monocentric layout, where services are concentrated in the city center, exacerbates the problem. Meanwhile, institutional fragmentation hampers governance, with 15 public and private entities managing Accra’s transport system in an uncoordinated manner. The absence of sidewalks, poor road quality, and limited public transport options further isolate peripheral communities, leaving residents to navigate long and often unsafe commutes.

The Environmental and Economic Toll of Car Dependency

Car dependency is on the rise in Ghana, with vehicle ownership increasing by 300% between 2005 and 2015. This trend deepens congestion and pollution while limiting mobility for the majority who cannot afford private vehicles. In Accra, cars occupy 60% of road space, yet they are accessible to only a small fraction of the population. Traffic congestion leads to the loss of approximately 9% of productive work hours daily, while the environmental costs are mounting—transport accounts for 29% of Accra’s greenhouse gas emissions. The economic consequences are felt most acutely by women, particularly market traders, who face discriminatory practices like higher fares or outright denial of entry on public transport. These barriers significantly limit their earning potential, further entrenching gender and income disparities in mobility.

Rethinking Urban Mobility for Inclusion and Sustainability

The report calls for urgent reforms to make urban transport systems in Accra and Kumasi more inclusive and sustainable. Key recommendations include improving pedestrian infrastructure with better sidewalks and street lighting, enhancing public transport services to make them more reliable and affordable, and addressing discrimination against caregivers. For instance, many women reported being refused entry to trotros when traveling with children, highlighting the need for transport policies that accommodate diverse user needs. The study also advocates for integrating land use and transport planning to reduce accessibility deserts by co-locating essential services like schools and markets with residential areas. Additionally, encouraging non-motorized transport options, such as bicycles, and investing in mass transit systems can help curb car dependency.

Building a Gender-Responsive Future

The research highlights the importance of incorporating gender perspectives into transport planning, an area often neglected in policymaking. Women’s voices need to be actively included in discussions about urban mobility, and their specific needs must be reflected in policies and infrastructure. For example, subsidized or free transport for caregivers, improved non-motorized travel options, and greater investment in public transit could significantly reduce the barriers faced by women. The report also notes the potential of targeted interventions, such as reviving successful initiatives like the free bus rides for schoolchildren introduced in 2006, to alleviate mobility challenges for specific groups.

Accra and Kumasi exemplify the difficulties faced by rapidly urbanizing cities worldwide, but they also offer valuable lessons. A reimagined urban transport system that prioritizes accessibility, equity, and sustainability can transform not only mobility but also economic and social outcomes for all residents. By addressing these challenges through inclusive, data-driven policies, Ghana has the opportunity to lead by example in creating cities that work for everyone.