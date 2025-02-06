Financial Stability Through Local Currency: The Path for Emerging Economies

Financial instability and exchange rate volatility continue to challenge emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs). A new OECD report, developed in collaboration with international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and regional development banks, emphasizes the urgent need to reduce dependence on hard currency loans and shift towards local currency financing. Strengthening domestic financial systems and improving access to local currency lending will be critical in ensuring economic resilience in these markets.

The Hidden Risks of Hard Currency Borrowing

For decades, EMDEs have relied heavily on foreign-denominated loans, particularly in U.S. dollars (USD) and euros (EUR), to finance economic development, trade, and infrastructure. While this has facilitated access to international capital, it has also exposed governments and businesses to significant risks. When local currencies weaken, the cost of servicing foreign debts skyrockets, placing an enormous burden on borrowers. This often leads to financial crises, defaults, and economic slowdowns.

According to the report, debt-to-GDP ratios in many EMDEs could rise by up to five percent by 2030 if they continue to depend on hard currency borrowing. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which generate revenue in local currency but are often forced to take on foreign-denominated debt, are particularly vulnerable. Without intervention, many businesses will struggle with financial distress, limiting growth and job creation in these economies.

The Role of Development Banks in Local Currency Lending

Multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions (DFIs) play a crucial role in providing capital to EMDEs. However, a major flaw in their current approach is that nearly 80 to 90 percent of their financing is provided in hard currency. This not only exacerbates currency mismatches but also increases financial risk for borrowers who earn revenue in local currency.

Some DFIs offer hedging mechanisms to protect borrowers against currency fluctuations, but these solutions are often costly and underutilized. Structural challenges within MDBs, including risk-averse lending policies and rigid financial models, further limit their ability to offer more local currency loans. Without significant reforms, these institutions may unintentionally contribute to financial instability instead of fostering sustainable development.

Immediate Policy Actions to Mitigate Currency Risks

To address these challenges, the report outlines a set of short-term interventions that could help EMDEs transition towards greater use of local currency financing.

Strengthening Local Financial Institutions – MDBs and DFIs should collaborate more closely with domestic banks to improve access to local currency loans, thereby reducing reliance on foreign borrowing. Expanding Credit Facilities – Initiatives like Eco-Invest Brasil have successfully combined currency hedging with liquidity support to facilitate credit in local currency. Scaling up similar programs could provide a much-needed boost to local financing. Enhancing Currency Risk Management – Donor countries should push MDBs to reassess their exposure to currency risk and adopt treasury mechanisms that support local currency lending. Establishing donor-backed risk mitigation funds could help accelerate this process.

These measures, if implemented effectively, can stabilize financial markets and provide immediate relief to borrowers in EMDEs.

Long-Term Reforms to Strengthen Local Capital Markets

While short-term interventions can provide immediate support, long-term structural reforms will be necessary to sustain local currency financing. The report identifies several key areas that require urgent attention:

Reforming MDB Lending Practices – Encouraging MDBs to issue more local currency loans is critical. Historically, these institutions have preferred hard currency issuances due to investor demand, but shifting to local currency financing could significantly reduce the financial burden on EMDEs. Developing Local Bond Markets – A well-functioning domestic bond market is essential for sustainable financing. Investments in financial market infrastructure, along with regulatory reforms, can encourage institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies, to participate in local currency debt markets. Encouraging Private Sector Investment – Policymakers should introduce tax incentives, risk-sharing mechanisms, and transparent regulatory frameworks to attract private capital into local financial markets. A strong private sector presence can further deepen domestic capital markets and promote long-term stability.

By implementing these structural reforms, EMDEs can build a more resilient financial ecosystem that reduces dependence on external borrowing and strengthens domestic financial markets.

Blended Finance: A Powerful Tool for Scaling Local Currency Lending

Blended finance, which combines concessional donor funding with private sector investments, has proven to be an effective tool in scaling up local currency financing. By reducing investment risks, blended finance mechanisms encourage institutional investors to engage in emerging markets, creating a more sustainable financial ecosystem.

One successful example highlighted in the report is the Thai Credit Bank’s SME lending model. The bank has effectively leveraged state-backed guarantees and deposit mobilization strategies to significantly expand local currency lending to small businesses. By adopting similar models across EMDEs, financial institutions can facilitate greater access to local financing for SMEs and other underserved segments of the economy.

Despite its potential, blended finance remains underutilized in many EMDEs. Expanding its use could provide an immediate boost to local currency financing efforts while simultaneously de-risking private sector participation in local markets.

Finding the Right Balance: The Future of Local Currency Financing

Although local currency financing presents clear advantages, the report acknowledges that a complete shift away from hard currency borrowing is neither practical nor advisable. Large-scale infrastructure projects that require imported materials will continue to necessitate foreign-denominated financing. As a result, a balanced approach—where local currency financing is gradually phased in—will be essential to mitigating inflationary pressures while maintaining financial stability.

As Brazil assumes the G20 presidency in 2024, local currency financing is expected to remain a key topic on the global development agenda. The OECD report emphasizes the need for greater coordination between MDBs, donor governments, and private sector investors to scale up local currency financing opportunities. Without decisive action, many EMDEs will remain highly vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations, which could hinder long-term economic growth and development.

Unlocking local currency financing is not merely a financial goal—it is a fundamental requirement for sustainable economic development. By implementing the right policy frameworks, fostering public-private collaboration, and strengthening domestic financial institutions, EMDEs can reduce their reliance on foreign borrowing and build a more stable and resilient financial future.