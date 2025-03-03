Home-Based Childcare as a Public Good: Investing in Workforce, Nutrition, and Quality

The Guidance Note on Home-Based Childcare for Low-Income Communities, developed by researchers from the World Bank’s Early Learning Partnership, BRAC Institute of Educational Development, Nurture First Initiative, and SEWA Cooperative, presents a comprehensive framework for improving home-based childcare (HBC) services. It highlights HBC as an essential yet underappreciated childcare solution for working mothers, particularly in low-income settings. While HBC is widely used due to its affordability, convenience, and trusted relationships, it often operates informally and lacks regulatory oversight, financial support, and structured training for caregivers. The report urges governments and development practitioners to recognize HBC as a public good and integrate it into childcare policies to enhance child development outcomes and increase female labor force participation (FLFP).

Strengthening the Home-Based Childcare Workforce

The quality of childcare depends significantly on the skills and knowledge of caregivers, yet most HBC providers lack formal training. The guidance note recommends structured workforce development programs to equip providers with essential skills in early childhood development (ECD). This includes accredited training courses, mentoring programs, and hands-on coaching. Establishing demonstration hubs where caregivers can receive practical training, along with online and peer-learning platforms, can significantly enhance service quality. Case studies from Kenya’s Kidogo and Bangladesh’s BRAC have shown that providing structured mentorship and continuous professional development can empower caregivers, enabling them to deliver higher-quality childcare services.

Beyond training, financial sustainability is essential to ensure that HBC providers can operate successfully. Many providers struggle with limited resources, making it difficult to maintain adequate facilities, purchase educational materials, or provide nutritious meals for children. Linking HBC providers with microfinance programs, as BRAC has done in Bangladesh, enables caregivers to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of their services. By supporting HBC as a viable business model, countries can create employment opportunities while ensuring better developmental outcomes for children.

Ensuring Proper Nutrition for Children in Home-Based Care

Nutrition is a crucial element of child development, but many HBC providers lack the knowledge or resources to provide healthy meals. Malnutrition remains a major concern in low-income communities, affecting cognitive development and long-term health. The guidance note highlights the need for state-supported nutrition programs integrated into HBC models. Colombia’s Hogares Comunitarios de Bienestar (HCB) program, for example, ensures that children receive 70% of their daily nutritional intake at childcare centers.

Training caregivers in meal preparation and balanced diets can also improve nutrition outcomes. In Kenya, Tiny Totos has incorporated nutrition education into its childcare training, supporting caregivers in setting up proper kitchen facilities. Establishing community kitchens, a model successfully implemented in Peru’s Wawa Wasi program, can also ensure that nutritious meals are consistently provided. By embedding nutrition programs within HBC systems, governments can address food security issues while improving children’s health and learning outcomes.

Creating a Quality Assurance System for Better Childcare

One of the biggest challenges in home-based childcare is the lack of formal oversight and quality assurance. Many providers operate informally, without registration or adherence to safety and educational standards. The report stresses the need to bring HBC under a regulatory framework while maintaining flexibility to accommodate different community needs. Colombia’s HCB program provides a strong example of how government-backed registration and monitoring can enhance service quality. In South Africa, municipalities oversee the accreditation of informal childcare providers to ensure they meet minimum safety and care standards.

For countries where government oversight is limited, non-state actors can play a role in establishing quality standards. Organizations such as Kidogo in Kenya and SmartStart in South Africa have developed their own monitoring frameworks, ensuring that HBC providers within their networks maintain high standards. Encouraging parental and community involvement in evaluating and monitoring HBC services can further strengthen accountability. Studies from Australia have shown that when parents are educated about quality childcare standards, they are more likely to demand better services, driving overall improvements in childcare provision.

Financial Support Models for Sustainable Childcare Services

Financial sustainability is critical for ensuring that HBC services remain affordable and of high quality. Many childcare providers in low-income settings operate with limited financial resources, making it challenging to invest in better facilities, educational materials, and nutritious meals. The guidance note proposes several financial models to support HBC, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), cooperative funding, grants, and microfinance.

In Colombia, the government subsidizes up to 75% of childcare costs, making HBC accessible to low-income families while ensuring that caregivers receive adequate compensation. In India, SEWA Cooperative operates a childcare model where services are collectively managed and financed through a mix of government funding and community contributions. Grant-based financing, such as the donor-supported OneSky model in Vietnam, provides another approach to sustaining HBC services. Additionally, access to microcredit has helped caregivers in Bangladesh and Kenya improve their businesses, invest in better childcare environments, and provide high-quality services.

By adopting a mix of these financial models, countries can create a sustainable ecosystem for home-based childcare. Providing direct subsidies to caregivers or parents, similar to the model used in France, can ensure affordability while incentivizing quality improvements. Progressive fiscal policies, where higher-income households contribute proportionally more to fund childcare services, can also be an effective strategy for expanding access to quality HBC.

A Call for Action to Recognize and Invest in Home-Based Childcare

The report concludes with a strong call for policymakers, development practitioners, and donors to prioritize home-based childcare as a critical component of national childcare strategies. Addressing childcare gaps can significantly enhance economic productivity, particularly by enabling more women to enter and remain in the workforce. Studies show that access to affordable childcare is one of the most significant factors influencing female employment rates worldwide.

Recognizing HBC as a public good is essential for driving policy reforms and securing long-term financial support. Governments must take a multi-sectoral approach, integrating HBC into broader early childhood education and social protection frameworks. Further research is needed to explore innovative financing mechanisms and best practices for scaling up successful HBC models. By institutionalizing HBC within national childcare systems, countries can promote gender equality, economic growth, and better developmental outcomes for children. Investing in home-based childcare is not just a social necessity—it is a strategic imperative for sustainable development.