Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

The World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with leading research institutions such as the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), CGIAR, and the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, have launched an initiative to address the interlinked challenges of food insecurity, malnutrition, climate change, and environmental degradation. Through the Knowledge Exchange Series (KES), they aim to identify practical, scalable solutions that can transform agrifood systems. The second phase, KES 2.0, held from December 2022 to June 2023, focused on India's agrifood systems, showcasing best practices that could serve as models for other regions. Discussions centered around the interdependence between food, nutrition, and climate, emphasizing the need for holistic solutions.

One of the key takeaways from KES 2.0 was the role of behavioral change in promoting sustainable food choices. Engaging local communities, particularly women and mothers, was seen as a crucial step in improving household nutrition and environmental sustainability. Simply providing information is not enough; policies must address cultural, social, and economic factors influencing food consumption. The series highlighted consumer education as a vital tool in raising awareness about food choices, and encouraging the adoption of climate-friendly and nutritionally rich diets.

Technology and Biofortification: The Future of Agrifood

Technology was identified as a game-changer in the agri-food sector, helping farmers make informed decisions on crop selection, market trends, and climate adaptation. Digital Climate Advisory Services (DCAS), mobile applications, and online platforms were highlighted as essential tools for delivering real-time data to farmers, especially in remote areas. These digital solutions allow smallholders to improve productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Another major focus was biofortification—a strategy that improves the nutritional value of crops while enhancing their resilience to climate change. By developing nutrient-rich crop varieties that require fewer chemical inputs, biofortification addresses both malnutrition and environmental concerns. Programs promoting the cultivation of biofortified crops such as iron-rich pearl millet and vitamin A-enriched sweet potatoes were cited as examples of successful interventions that benefit both farmers and consumers.

Gender-transformative strategies were also discussed as a means to empower women farmers. Women often lack access to land, credit, and agricultural training, making it harder for them to adopt climate-smart practices. By addressing these inequalities, policymakers can create more inclusive food systems. The series also emphasized the importance of recognizing and integrating indigenous knowledge into agrifood policies. Traditional farming practices, which have been adapted over centuries to local ecosystems, can play a crucial role in building sustainable and climate-resilient food systems.

Cutting Food Waste and Strengthening Urban Food Systems

A major concern raised during KES 2.0 was the urgent need to reduce food loss and waste. Solutions such as decentralized solar-powered cold storage units were highlighted as effective ways to minimize post-harvest losses, ensuring that more nutritious food reaches consumers. Additionally, strengthening urban food systems was seen as key to building resilience in fast-growing cities. Partnerships between policymakers, SMEs, and local governments were encouraged to improve food security in urban areas.

Public food procurement was also identified as a powerful tool for promoting dietary diversity. By integrating a wider variety of nutrient-rich foods into school meal plans, hospitals, and public distribution programs, governments can create demand for healthier diets. India’s success in incorporating millets into its public food programs was presented as a compelling example of how policy can drive positive change.

Updating food-based dietary guidelines (FBDGs) to include sustainability considerations was another recommendation. FBDGs not only educate consumers but also influence government policies on food production and public health. Research on food environments in India highlighted the aggressive marketing of processed foods, contributing to unhealthy dietary patterns. Regulations on food advertising, particularly targeting children, were discussed as potential interventions to combat the rising burden of diet-related diseases.

Investing in Innovation and Sustainable Business Models

Investment in agrifood innovation was seen as a key driver of transformation. Investors were encouraged to hold food and beverage companies accountable for their sustainability commitments, pushing them toward responsible business practices. By financing sustainable food enterprises, investors can help reshape global food markets.

The need for better measurement of greenhouse gas emissions at the consumer level was also emphasized. Policymakers were urged to develop tools that assess the environmental impact of food consumption, encouraging people to adopt low-carbon diets. By integrating environmental footprint data into food labeling and dietary guidelines, consumers can be guided toward making more sustainable choices.

Empowering rural women and marginalized communities was another major discussion point. Women’s self-help groups and rural cooperatives were highlighted as successful models for promoting sustainable agriculture. The Nutri-Gardens initiative in India, which helps women cultivate nutrient-rich crops in their backyards, was presented as an example of how small-scale farming can improve nutrition and income opportunities.

Expanding Knowledge Exchange Across South Asia

As KES 2.0 concluded, it set the stage for KES 3.0, which will expand its scope across South Asia. Countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will now be included in the initiative, allowing for greater regional collaboration. By fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing among policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, the initiative aims to develop resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agrifood systems.

The World Bank-FAO initiative represents a crucial step toward a more sustainable and nutritious future. By integrating policy innovations, technological advancements, and community-driven solutions, it seeks to transform agrifood systems into a force for both human and planetary well-being. The discussions and recommendations put forth in KES 2.0 provide a blueprint for addressing the challenges of food security, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture, ensuring that future food systems are both nutritious and environmentally sustainable.