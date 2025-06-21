For too long, ‘unbound horrors’ have unfolded in Sudan

Since civil war erupted in April 2023 between the generals of the national army and their former allies-turned rivals, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, vast areas of the country have been left in ruins.

The conflict has fuelled the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than 12 million people forcibly displaced, the majority of them women and children.

The recent escalation poses a grave risk of further deterioration in what is already a “brutal and deadly conflict”, raising serious concerns for civilian protection, said Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a statement.

Displacement camps under siege

Following a year-long siege, the RSF launched a renewed assault on the displacement camps around El Fasher on Monday, after months of intensified mobilisation, including the recruitment of children across Darfur.

The operation echoed the RSF’s ground offensive on Zamzam camp in April, which resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, widespread sexual violence, and a deepening humanitarian emergency.

Between 10 and 13 April alone, the RSF reportedly killed more than 100 civilians in areas around El Fasher.

Trapped civilians

In South Kordofan state, fighting between the parties vying for control of the strategic town of Al Debibat has trapped thousands of civilians.

Meanwhile, in North Kordofan state, the RSF have reportedly surrounded the city of El Obeid, which is currently held by the SAF and allied groups.

The RSF commander has announced that the group may attack the city in the coming days.

“We know where further escalation will lead,” said Mr Türk.

For too long, “the world has witnessed the unbound horrors unfolding in Sudan”, he said, “civilians must be protected at all costs.”

Duty to protect

The UN rights chief urged “the parties to ensure civilians can safely leave El Fasher, Al Debibat, and El Obeid,” as well as other locations where people may be trapped.

Mr. Türk called on all parties to refrain from “attacking civilian objects,” and to ultimately lay down their weapons and put an end to hostilities.

OHCHR also called on “all States to exert their influence to press for a durable political solution,” and to ensure that parties to the conflict respect international humanitarian law, calling for an end to the flow of arms into the country.