Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Bihar CM's Veil Incident

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, labeling it as a serious breach of personal dignity and moral boundaries. The incident saw Kumar removing a woman's veil during a formal event at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna.

The event, captured in a video that has since gone viral, occurred as Ayush doctors gathered for appointment letters. When the woman approached the chief minister, Kumar questioned her 'naqab' and removed it, leading to calls for an apology from various opposition parties.

Farooq criticized attempts by political factions and media to frame the act as an empowerment issue, warning it misrepresents the matter and dangers the understanding of religious and cultural identity. He stressed the independence and success of hijab-wearing women globally, demanding Kumar apologize and desist from dismissing cultural nuances under notions of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)