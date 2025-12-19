Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Spiritual Journey Fuels Cricket Triumph

Ishan Kishan, leading Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win, credits his spiritual growth influenced by the Bhagavad Gita for his success. Despite past setbacks, Kishan's resilience shines as he emerges as a top batsman, receiving accolades and a Rs 2 crore reward for the team's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:35 IST
Ishan Kishan's Spiritual Journey Fuels Cricket Triumph
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Kishan has become a symbol of new-found calm and focus. After leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, Kishan attributes his performance to the soothing influence of the Bhagavad Gita, which has become his spiritual companion.

Kishan, who once faced uncertainty after losing a spot in the Indian team, finds solace in these scriptures, and his father Pranav Pandey reveals that this newfound spirituality has played a significant role in his son's maturity both as a cricketer and a person. Kishan's batting prowess helped Jharkhand defeat Haryana in the final, earning him accolades and a Rs 2 crore reward for the team.

JSCA president Ajay Nath Shah Deo expressed confidence in Kishan's return to the national team, emphasizing the collective effort that led to Jharkhand's triumph. As Kishan continues to excel, he symbolizes a resurgence marked by spiritual and professional growth, poised for further achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025