Ishan Kishan's Spiritual Journey Fuels Cricket Triumph

Ishan Kishan has become a symbol of new-found calm and focus. After leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, Kishan attributes his performance to the soothing influence of the Bhagavad Gita, which has become his spiritual companion.

Kishan, who once faced uncertainty after losing a spot in the Indian team, finds solace in these scriptures, and his father Pranav Pandey reveals that this newfound spirituality has played a significant role in his son's maturity both as a cricketer and a person. Kishan's batting prowess helped Jharkhand defeat Haryana in the final, earning him accolades and a Rs 2 crore reward for the team.

JSCA president Ajay Nath Shah Deo expressed confidence in Kishan's return to the national team, emphasizing the collective effort that led to Jharkhand's triumph. As Kishan continues to excel, he symbolizes a resurgence marked by spiritual and professional growth, poised for further achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)