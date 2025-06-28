Lacroix upholds role of UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon and Syria

Jean-Pierre Lacroix briefed journalists on his recent visit to the two countries ahead of Security Council meetings on the extension of the mandates of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan.

He said UNIFIL “has been working very hard” in the wake of the cessation of hostilities.

Achievements in Lebanon

The agreement last November between Lebanon and Israel followed more than a year of fighting on Lebanese territory between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces, linked to the war in Gaza.

“I believe that there are a number of achievements that have been realized with the support of UNIFIL,” he said.

Mr. Lacroix reported that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have continued to strengthen their presence south of the Litani river, with UNIFIL’s support. The Mission has also worked to identify and neutralize weapon caches.

Furthermore, UNIFIL also continues to play a critical liaison and de-conflicting role between the LAF and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and supports the local population, including through mine action and clearing roads.

While highlighting these achievements, he stressed that more needs to be done to achieve the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006), which defines UNIFIL’s mandate, noting that violations continue.

Mr. Lacroix also interacted with the Lebanese authorities who “unequivocally” upheld the critical need for the Mission’s continuous presence.

His visit also coincided with last days in office of UNIFIL Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, who he praised for heading the Mission “during extremely, extremely challenging times.”

He also welcomed incoming Force Commander Diodato Abagnara and wished him all the best going forward.

Developments in Syria

Meanwhile, UNDOF continues its “critically important” role liaising between the Syrian and Israeli authorities and working to resolve the conflict.

He said the presence of the IDF in the so-called area of separation is a violation as only UNDOF can have a military presence there, according to the 1973 Designation of Forces Agreement.

Mr. Lacroix interacted with senior officials from the interim authorities in Syria who expressed support for UNDOF, adding that communication between them has improved.

“At the same time, I heard very clearly from the Syrian authorities that they are ready to assume the full authority of the whole of Syrian territory, including deploying the military and security presence to all the Syrian territory,” he said.

“That includes the area where UNDOF is, of course, according to and consistent with the provisions of the 1973 Agreement.”

He welcomed this “expression of readiness” while emphasizing that UNDOF’s goal is a return to the full implementation of the accord.