Cambodia and China Sign Skills Training Pact to Boost TVET and Industry Readiness

A new milestone in Cambodia–China cooperation on skills development has been achieved with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zhejiang Construction Technician College (ZCTC) in China and Cambodia’s Polytechnic Institute of Pursat Province (PIPP). The agreement, signed on 30 July 2025 in Zhejiang, is designed to strengthen Cambodia’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system so it can better respond to the evolving needs of emerging industries.

The initiative is supported by the ILO/China Partnership Programme on Skills Development and reflects the broader vision of fostering South-South cooperation and advancing high-quality workforce development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

A Framework for Long-Term Collaboration

The MoU sets out a comprehensive framework for long-term cooperation between the two institutions in key areas, including:

Intelligent construction technologies and modern construction practices.

Faculty and trainer exchanges , enabling Cambodian instructors to benefit from Chinese expertise.

Curriculum development that incorporates global industry standards.

Joint vocational training programmes to raise the employability of Cambodian youth.

In addition, the agreement opens pathways for student and teacher exchanges, high-level skills competitions, and collaborative research projects in construction technology.

Shared Commitment from Both Sides

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Xu Yongliang, Head of ZCTC, expressed his institution’s strong commitment to supporting Cambodia’s workforce development:

“This MoU marks a new era of collaboration, building a bridge of friendship and shared growth between Cambodia and China. We are ready to share practical training resources, enhance teacher capacity, and help nurture skilled professionals for the future.”

From the Cambodian side, representatives highlighted the importance of equipping young people with market-relevant skills to meet the demands of the fast-growing construction industry.

A Model for South-South Skills Cooperation

Tian Feng, ILO/China Project Manager, praised the agreement as a model for skills cooperation under the Belt and Road South-South Skills Development Network.

“This MoU creates tangible opportunities for Cambodian trainees to realise their dreams through advanced skills training,” Tian said. “The goal is to enable Cambodian youth to access ZCTC’s state-of-the-art facilities while strengthening the ability of PIPP instructors to deliver modern, high-quality training.”

He added that with this partnership now formalised, both ZCTC and PIPP are well-positioned to design programmes that equip young Cambodians with the skills required to succeed in construction and related industries, while contributing to the country’s long-term socio-economic development.

Building Cambodia’s TVET System for the Future

Cambodia’s construction sector has been expanding rapidly over the past decade, creating demand for a workforce with advanced technical skills. The MoU comes at a critical time as the government pursues reforms to strengthen its TVET system in line with economic diversification goals and sustainable development strategies.

Through cooperation with ZCTC, Cambodia expects to gain access to:

Advanced teaching methodologies tested in China’s modern construction sector.

Digital and intelligent construction technologies , essential for future-ready skills.

Capacity-building opportunities for trainers and administrators.

A pipeline of young professionals equipped to contribute to domestic and regional infrastructure development.

Looking Ahead

This partnership reinforces the shared vision of Cambodia and China to bridge skills gaps, foster inclusive growth, and enhance workforce readiness in line with regional integration goals. By creating a direct link between Cambodia’s youth and China’s technical expertise, the collaboration also strengthens cultural ties and supports mutual development objectives under the Belt and Road Initiative.

For Cambodia, the agreement is not just about skills training—it represents a strategic investment in the country’s human capital, ensuring that its workforce is prepared to meet the demands of emerging industries and to contribute to sustainable national development.