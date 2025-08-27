ILO and NRNA Partner to Boost Protections for Nepali Migrant Workers Abroad

Labour migration continues to play a defining role in Nepal’s economy, with hundreds of thousands of Nepalis working overseas each year, primarily in the Gulf countries, Malaysia, and other destinations. While remittances remain a vital driver of national development, the reality for many migrant workers is fraught with challenges ranging from poor working conditions and limited legal protections to psychosocial stress and restricted access to support services.

To address these persistent issues, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Nepal, through its Migrant Rights and Decent Work (MiRiDeW) Phase II Project, has signed a landmark implementation agreement with the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA). The project is supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and is set to run from September 2025 to May 2026.

The agreement was formalised in Kathmandu by Numan Özcan, ILO Nepal Country Director, and Dr Badri KC, President of the NRNA International Coordination Council.

Focus on Strengthening Services Abroad

The partnership is designed to enhance the institutional capacity of NRNA’s National Coordination Councils (NCCs) in key destination countries, particularly in the Middle East and Malaysia. These NCCs act as critical support hubs for Nepali migrants, often bridging gaps left by host-country systems.

Key objectives include:

Capacity building of NRNA branches in destination countries to ensure structured, sustainable, and professionalised support services .

Policy advocacy with the Government of Nepal and stakeholders on migrant rights and labour governance reforms.

Mental health and psychosocial support , targeting vulnerable groups such as women and undocumented workers, through virtual awareness sessions and information materials .

Stronger coordination between NRNA representatives and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad to improve response times and service reliability.

Voices From the Partnership

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, Numan Özcan stated:

“Migrant workers are the backbone of Nepal’s economy, yet too often they face unsafe working conditions, lack of protection, and isolation abroad. Through this partnership with NRNA, we are investing in stronger institutions, better services, and mental health support for the migrant workers. Together, we are building a more coordinated system that ensures Nepali migrants are not only protected but also empowered to contribute with dignity and rights respected.”

Echoing this commitment, Dr Badri KC emphasised NRNA’s long-standing dedication to migrant welfare:

“With a history of over two decades, NRNA has established National Coordination Councils in more than 90 countries and has over 80,000 registered members. As a trusted partner of the Government of Nepal, NRNA continues to work for the rights and welfare of Nepali migrants worldwide. This partnership provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen services for migrants – one we are fully committed to making a success.”

Building on Pandemic Cooperation

The collaboration builds on the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which ILO and NRNA jointly provided emergency assistance to thousands of Nepali workers stranded overseas. The new project aims to institutionalise these ad hoc support mechanisms, ensuring that they remain functional, well-resourced, and responsive in future crises.

Aligning With Global Commitments

This nine-month initiative aligns with Nepal’s commitments under international frameworks to protect migrant workers and promote decent work. It also supports ILO’s global mandate to advance fair and safe migration governance, particularly in regions where labour exploitation remains a systemic risk.

By equipping NRNA representatives with advanced training and strengthening coordination channels, the project is expected to deliver more timely interventions, from legal aid and labour rights awareness to psychosocial assistance for distressed workers.

Looking Ahead

As Nepal prepares for the next decade of labour migration, this partnership represents a strategic step toward ensuring migrants’ rights, dignity, and safety abroad. With remittances continuing to contribute around one-fourth of Nepal’s GDP, experts note that safeguarding the well-being of migrant workers is not only a human rights imperative but also an economic necessity.

The ILO–NRNA agreement underscores that the country’s development story cannot be separated from the experiences of its migrant workforce – and that better governance, stronger institutions, and compassionate support systems are essential to protect the people driving Nepal’s economy from afar.