Uzbekistan Builds Stronger Labour Inspection System Through ILO Training

This training initiative is aligned with Uzbekistan’s ongoing labour reforms aimed at harmonising national laws and practices with international labour standards. Image Credit: ChatGPT

Uzbekistan has taken another significant step toward modernising its labour inspection and occupational safety systems through an advanced training-of-trainers course hosted at the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITCILO) in Turin, Italy. This milestone is part of the broader ILO project “Improving labour inspection and occupational safety and health systems in Uzbekistan,” supported by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Training to Modernise Labour Inspections

Four officials from Uzbekistan’s State Labour Inspectorate successfully completed the two-week programme, titled “Training of Trainers on Building Modern and Effective Labour Inspection Systems.” The course blended online and in-person learning, combining practical exercises, group discussions, and interactive sessions facilitated by ILO experts and seasoned inspectors.

The curriculum, which includes 17 detailed modules, covers a wide spectrum of issues such as:

  • Policy development and legislative frameworks.

  • Inspection of workplace conditions.

  • Occupational safety and health standards.

  • Equality, inclusion, and non-discrimination in the workplace.

  • Compliance and enforcement strategies.

Participants also received instruction in adult learning methodologies, lesson design, and facilitation techniques, ensuring they are not only technically skilled but also capable of effectively training future labour inspectors.

Building National Capacity

Upon completion, the Uzbek officials were awarded certificates authorising them to deliver training using the ILO curriculum. This creates a foundation for a pool of certified trainers within Uzbekistan, significantly enhancing the country’s ability to develop a sustainable, modern, and preventative labour inspection system.

The goal is to establish a national corps of trainers capable of mentoring and equipping new inspectors. By building this in-country capacity, Uzbekistan is ensuring that its reform efforts are not only impactful in the short term but also sustainable in the long term.

A Key Part of Uzbekistan’s Reform Agenda

This training initiative is aligned with Uzbekistan’s ongoing labour reforms aimed at harmonising national laws and practices with international labour standards. These reforms focus on:

  • Updating legislation to reflect modern workplace realities.

  • Developing new policies and programmes that promote decent work.

  • Strengthening inspectorates’ ability to enforce compliance.

  • Supporting social partners, including employers and workers, in improving workplace safety.

By investing in the skills of inspectors and embedding international best practices, Uzbekistan aims to ensure safe, fair, and decent working conditions across its industries.

Insights from Participants

The Uzbek participants described the course as highly practical and engaging. They particularly valued the microteaching sessions and peer feedback, which gave them real-time insights into effective teaching methods. The collaborative format also allowed them to learn from inspectors representing different countries, offering comparative perspectives on workplace challenges and solutions.

Armed with this knowledge and training, the participants are now prepared to replicate and expand training efforts at home, multiplying the impact across Uzbekistan’s inspectorate system.

Looking Ahead

The training of trainers marks just one phase of Uzbekistan’s ambitious reforms. With international support from the ILO and BMZ, the country is positioning itself to create a modern, effective, and prevention-focused labour inspection framework. This will not only improve compliance with labour laws but also contribute to the broader goal of ensuring safe, productive, and equitable workplaces for all workers in Uzbekistan.

 

