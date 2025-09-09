UN Experts Condemn Belarus for Expelling Guinean Mother Without Newborn

A group of United Nations independent human rights experts has raised urgent concerns over the reported expulsion of a young Guinean woman from Belarus on 7 August 2025, while her newborn child remained behind in the country. The incident has drawn sharp criticism for its potential violation of international human rights law and the rights of both the mother and her child.

Separation of Mother and Child

According to reports, the woman gave birth prematurely in Minsk in November 2024. Immediately after delivery, she was separated from her infant, who required intensive care in hospital before later being transferred to an orphanage. Months later, the mother was allegedly arrested for “illegally” staying in Belarus and deported to the Republic of Guinea.

UN experts said they were alarmed by the circumstances, stressing that forced family separation inflicts lasting harm.

“The alleged forced separation of a young migrant mother and her newborn child is extremely concerning. Separating the mother from her newborn and expelling her without due process directly harms the rights of the mother and undermines the best interests of the child,” the experts stated.

Violations of International Standards

The experts underscored that under international human rights law, Belarus is obliged to prioritize the best interests of the child, which include the right to maintain parental relationships even when in state custody. They warned that the expulsion and separation could amount to ill-treatment of both the mother and the child.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of due process. Reports indicate that the woman was deported without access to:

Legal representation to challenge her expulsion.

Linguistic support to understand proceedings.

Fair procedures to contest her separation from her child.

Conditions of Detention

The woman was allegedly held in inhumane conditions in a penal detention centre prior to her removal. Belarus does not have specialized migrant detention facilities, meaning migrants are often held in facilities designed for criminal offenders. This, experts noted, may have subjected her to cruel and degrading treatment.

Intersecting Discrimination

The UN experts expressed concern that the woman may have faced multiple layers of discrimination due to her gender, ethnicity, and migrant status. They cautioned that such intersecting vulnerabilities can expose migrants, particularly women, to heightened risks of abuse, exploitation, and denial of rights.

Call for Action

The experts have sent a letter to Belarusian authorities requesting clarification and urging immediate steps to reunite the mother with her newborn. They called on the government to review the case with urgency, ensure compliance with human rights obligations, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The experts concluded:

“We are concerned that this young mother may have suffered intersecting discrimination and ill-treatment due to her gender, ethnicity, and migrant status. We hope Belarusian authorities will respond quickly to our communication and take all necessary steps to reunite mother and child without delay.”

Broader Context

This case comes amid growing international scrutiny of Belarus’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers. Rights groups have repeatedly accused authorities of arbitrary detention, inadequate facilities, and forced deportations, often without proper legal safeguards.

The situation highlights broader concerns about the rights of migrant families in Europe, where restrictive immigration enforcement has, in some cases, conflicted with obligations under international human rights treaties.