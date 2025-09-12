Afghanistan: New restrictions on women nationals working for UN, put aid efforts at risk

These measures are putting life-saving humanitarian assistance and other essential services for hundreds of thousands of people affected by a recent deadly earthquake at risk, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warned in a statement.

On Sunday, the de facto security forces prevented women Afghan staff members and contractors from entering UN compounds in the capital, Kabul.

More offices affected

This was extended to field offices across the country, following written or verbal notifications from Taliban leadership.

Furthermore, security forces are visibly present at the entrances of UN premises in Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif to enforce the measure.

“This is particularly concerning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls,” the statement said.

Since returning to power four years ago, the Taliban have issued numerous edicts impacting women’s rights such as prohibiting girls from attending secondary school and banning women from most jobs, including working with non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Travel also curtailed

The UN has also received reports of security forces attempting to bar women national staff from travelling to field locations, including to support women and girls as part of the response to the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan last month.

They are also being blocked from accessing operational sites for Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

Support for returnees halted

Since January, over 2.4 million people have returned or been forced to return to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

As a result of the restrictions, UNHCR has temporarily suspended activities at sites where returnees receive cash support and other assistance so that they can rebuild their lives after years of displacement and exile.

“This decision was taken for operational reasons, as it is not possible to interview and collect information for the 52 per cent of returnee women, without female staff,” the agency said in a statement posted on social media.

Lift the restrictions

The UN is engaging the de facto authorities and calls for the immediate lifting of restrictions to continue critical support to the Afghan people, noting that the current actions disregard “previously communicated arrangements”.

“Such arrangements have enabled the United Nations to deliver critical assistance across the country, through a culturally sensitive and principled approach ensuring the delivery of assistance by women, for women,” the statement said.

In the interim, UNAMA and UN agencies, funds and programmes in Afghanistan, have implemented operational adjustments to protect staff and assess options for continuing their essential work.

The statement concluded by recalling that the prohibition on the movement of UN staff and the obstruction of UN operations is a breach of international rules on the privileges and immunities of the organization’s personnel.