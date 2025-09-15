UN Women Urges Collective Action to Eliminate Global Gender Pay Gap

On International Equal Pay Day, UN Women renewed its call for urgent, coordinated global action to close the persistent gender pay gap that continues to undermine women’s rights and economic security. Standing in solidarity with women workers worldwide, the organization stressed that achieving equal pay for work of equal value is not only a matter of fairness but also a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

A Longstanding Commitment to Equality

More than three decades ago, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action called on governments to legislate and enforce equal pay standards. This pledge was reaffirmed in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which set 2030 as the target year to eliminate gender-based pay discrimination. Yet, progress has been uneven and far too slow.

Today, women still earn on average 20 per cent less than men worldwide, with the gap widening for women from racial and ethnic minorities, women with disabilities, and migrant women. This inequality undermines women’s income security, limits their participation in decision-making, and weakens the foundations of resilient economies.

Persistent Inequalities and Their Impact

The gender pay gap is not just a statistic—it reflects systemic discrimination and structural barriers. Women are disproportionately concentrated in low-wage sectors, often lack access to leadership roles, and shoulder unpaid care responsibilities that reduce their earning potential. For women in vulnerable groups, the gap is even more severe, deepening cycles of poverty and exclusion.

Closing the gender pay gap would contribute significantly to global economic growth. Research shows that gender equality in the workforce could add trillions of dollars to global GDP, making equal pay not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.

The Role of EPIC in Driving Change

As a co-lead of the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC), alongside the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), UN Women is working to accelerate progress. EPIC provides a unique multi-stakeholder platform to exchange knowledge, support evidence-based policymaking, and promote innovative solutions.

To eliminate the pay gap, all actors have a vital role:

Governments must legislate wage equity, enforce anti-discrimination laws, and strengthen social protection.

Employers must ensure transparent pay practices, conduct equity audits, and create gender-responsive workplaces.

Workers’ organizations must promote collective bargaining and social dialogue to safeguard workers’ rights.

International institutions and research bodies provide technical expertise, data, and evidence to inform policies.

Civil society, academia, and the private sector must advocate and innovate to drive accountability and inclusion.

Renewed Call Amid Global Challenges

As the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly opens in New York, UN Women reaffirms the UN Charter’s vision of international cooperation and human rights. Equal pay is not only enshrined in ILO Convention 100 but also recognized as a fundamental human right.

UN Women highlighted that with fewer than five years left to meet the 2030 Agenda, closing the gender pay gap is an urgent global priority. Failure to act risks entrenching inequalities that span generations, especially as women face disproportionate impacts from global crises such as climate change, pandemics, and economic downturns.

A Call to Collective Action

UN Women’s message is clear: achieving equal pay requires coordinated, sustained action. Governments, employers, workers, international institutions, and communities must work together to eliminate barriers and accelerate progress. The organization called on all stakeholders to renew their commitment, join EPIC, and step up efforts to close the pay gap once and for all.

“Equal pay for work of equal value is not just a women’s issue—it is a human rights imperative and a prerequisite for sustainable development,” UN Women emphasized.

By closing the gender pay gap, the world can unlock women’s full economic potential, strengthen economies, and move closer to achieving true gender equality.